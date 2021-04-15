Judge rules former Buffalo police officer is eligible for pension

Cariol Horne was fired after she says she intervened when a fellow officer was performing a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. She's also eligible for more than 10 years of back pay.
4:40 | 04/15/21

