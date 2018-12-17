-
Now Playing: Judge strikes down Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Senate Republican: Obamacare ruling 'far too sweeping' in overturning entire law
-
Now Playing: Health care for millions of Americans in jeopardy after judge strikes down Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Ex-Green Beret charged with murdering suspected Taliban bomb maker could face death
-
Now Playing: Russia targeted African-Americans, used social media to influence election: Reports
-
Now Playing: Judge strikes down Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Paradise residents return home to life-changing heartbreak
-
Now Playing: Spike in teen vaping: Study
-
Now Playing: High surf warning in California
-
Now Playing: Investigators complete searching property of missing mom's fiance
-
Now Playing: U.S.-Mexico border death tragedy
-
Now Playing: Town supports mom who called 911 on armed son
-
Now Playing: Mom of missing toddler suing girl's father
-
Now Playing: Gorgeous snow-capped forest in northern Utah
-
Now Playing: Newly graduated firefighter proposes to girlfriend at ceremony
-
Now Playing: Home Depot hires 6-year-old as store greeter
-
Now Playing: Trump reviewing murder case against former US service member
-
Now Playing: Teens' use of e-cigarettes spikes: Report
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 17, 2018
-
Now Playing: In memoriam: A look back at the legacy of Burt Reynolds