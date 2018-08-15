Transcript for Judge threatened over granting bail for suspects in New Mexico compound case

So right now we're gonna go to GOP neat as he's in New Mexico. And geo can you just recap of some of what this story is about for us. Yellow and yet you just mentioned those death threats and that's why we're here at the courthouse because it's really just such a big part of the story in fact this place actually had to be locked down. And the reason is because of the story behind this we're talking about last week police discovering that eleven kids. A were emaciated. They're in at this remote compound in New Mexico and you also had three year old little boy who was found dead. It turns out that little boy is the son of one of the suspects and and that's suspect now is accused of kidnapping the boy from Georgia and bringing him to this remote compound. No the story of how that little boy died ties exactly back to what they're facing now these these accusations and why people are so upset about this decision because the prosecutors say that that little boy died during a religious ritual. And that they were trying to exorcise demons from that little boy. And that it is they were told that other children were apparently told that Jesus would be resurrected. In that little boy and that Jesus would then direct the kids. To shoot. At banks and schools and so. Very disturbing details and so when people were hearing just. They said. How can they possibly grant these suspects available and this judge said you know what. The evidence just wasn't there to keep them to show that they were a danger to this community. I've that's the first question they came to my mind too is if they've raided the compound if a little boy was found dead. How is it possible that the judge was able to release them on bail and he does it also raise questions as to whether or not there's going to be enough evidence. Later on in the case. Well that's the question alone or because in court these defense attorneys were saying wait a minute it's not illegal to teach a fifteen year old the thirteen year old. How to shoot a weapon that is what the defense is arguing. In court. And apparently the state did not have enough evidence they didn't bring enough evidence of the table tit to make this judge believe. That that they were a danger to this community so as you say it really does raise questions about whether they'll have enough evidence if they take this a trial mile. Modeled deathly be following that story GO thanks for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.