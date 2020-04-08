Julian Castro: Not 'safe right now' to reopen schools

Former HUD secretary Julián Castro discusses how Texas officials have handled the pandemic, and whether schools should reopen for in-person classes.
6:21 | 08/04/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Julian Castro: Not 'safe right now' to reopen schools

