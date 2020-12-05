Transcript for July 9, 2018: Attorney General Curtis Hill addresses sexual harassment allegations

I've spent my entire life. Committed to justice. And doing so would integrity. Those who know me well. Know that I've been a champion for victim's. Particularly women and children who suffered abuse. I've always done what I believed to be right. In my years as prosecuting attorney. Are always respected and follow the rule of law. I respect and value the constitution. Are sacred document that serves at the very foundation. Upon which this great nation was established. It begins we the people. In order to form a more perfect union. Establish justice. Justice. The gains its integrity through the protection of individual rights such that every single person. Will be afforded due process of law and that means fairness. And yet. Somehow. That protection. That's standard of fairness. That benefit of the doubt. That presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Has escaped my grass. I never dreamed. This could happen to me. And yet. Here I stand. I stand before you a condemned man. Condemned without trial. Condemned without notice. Condemned it without the benefit of any basic rights. That ensure. Fairness. These past several days have witnessed my name and reputation dragged through the gutter in ways I would have never imagined. Apparently in this climate. The standard is guilty. And who cares. If your Anderson. Let me explain how this played out. Late Friday afternoon on the 29 of June. Minutes before boarding a flight I first learned about an internal investigation completed by an outside law firm. To review workplace sexual harassment allegations. Three days later. The press had published. A leaked memo documenting this investigation. Within hours of its release. There were calls. For my resignation. Not only was I already convicted. It was without an opportunity to be heard. Let alone receive any notice. Of the accusations. I now stand falsely and publicly. Accused of abhorrent behavior. These false allegations. Have irretrievably. Damaged. My reputation. Folks we are living at a time where accusations alone. Have the power. Of conviction. Now understand me. Victims of sexual abuse and or sexual harassment deserve to have their voices heard. As a prosecuting attorney I fought hard for the rights of victims. While also safeguarding. The rights of the accused. This is America. And in America we cannot overlook the presumption of innocence. Until proven guilty. I was not afforded fairness in this investigation. I'm now being called upon to resign by the governor and others. And I respect the governor. And I believe him to be an honorable man. And I wish he had reached out to me regarding these accusations. Before rushing to judgment. Calls for my resignation came in the same breath. As calls for an investigation. But he inspector general. Across the country. We see a media. Based on sensationalism. Nurturing an appetite for scandal. Fueled. By social media. Today. It seems that appetite. Can only be satisfied. By complete destruction. Under normal circumstances. Leaders. Would call for restraint. And respect for fairness. At accountability based on the time tested processes on which our country was founded. But these are not normal circumstances. Pressure immediately mounted on friend and foe to distance themselves from me and even ask for my resignation at the first available opportunity. Perhaps this regrettable rush to judgment is best explained. By self preservation instinct. The coordinated calls from our resignation occurred before any anonymous accusers identified themselves. Well this past Friday. One of the accusers came forward with a new statement. Images settle I had arrived at ages lounge alone when in fact. I was a guest. And arrived with Tony Stan. Furthermore. In her statement on Friday she confirmed that her accusation which is the most serious accusation by far. Contained in the confidential report. Was materially. Inaccurate. This in accurate confidential report. Had formed the basis for the calls from our resignation. These calls for my resignation are unwarranted. And those calls should be rescinded. I anticipate and welcome the opportunity to have my side heard through a proper. Investigation. And therefore I won't be taking questions today in anticipation of that opportunity in that investigation. But. I look forward to the day when I can speak freely. And answer questions that you may have. Now. I'm gonna give back to work but before I do. I have one less thing to say. A week ago today. I had a name. And I want my name back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.