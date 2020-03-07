Transcript for July 4th weekend forecast calls for heat, severe weather

And turning down to the weather the holiday weekend looks like a summer scorcher for much of the US. A sick a look at your Friday forecast. Wow fire danger across the west remains severe flight crews dropped water on one fire near Reno Nevada stopping its spread no buildings were lost. Checking today's high temperatures Phoenix rises to a 106 degrees today. 100 in Dallas 97 Washington DC nice and cool at 69 and Seattle looking ahead. To the weekend that he we mention will be sticking around Phoenix will see a 111 degrees Sunday Chicago will be ninety or above for the next few days.

