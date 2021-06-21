Juneteenth celebration marred by gun violence in California

One person died and six were injured during a celebration marking the first Juneteenth as a federal holiday, according to the Oakland Police Department.
2:28 | 06/21/21

Juneteenth celebration marred by gun violence in California

