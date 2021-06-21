NYPD continues search for suspect in broad-daylight shooting The gunman narrowly missed hitting two children while firing shots on a busy Bronx street before escaping on a scooter driven by an alleged accomplice.

Police officer’s wife, 4-year-old stepdaughter wounded in home invasion Family members of a police officer in Houston, Texas, were injured in a home invasion after the off-duty officer allegedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Officer shot multiple times while conducting welfare check The incident occurred when two officers were attempting to do a welfare check on a woman inside a home in Wichita, Kansas, police said.