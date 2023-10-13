Jury convicts 1 officer in connection with Elijah McClain's death

A jury in Adams County, Colorado, has found Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and assault in the third degree in the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain.

October 13, 2023

