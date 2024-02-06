Jury finds Michigan school shooter's mother guilty of involuntary manslaughter

ABC News contributor Kim Wehle reacts to the guilty verdict against Jennifer Crumbley, analyzes what it could mean for other parents and whether the case could lead to new gun safety measures.

February 6, 2024

