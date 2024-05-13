Jury hears secret recording of Trump discussing catch-and-kill payment

Michael Cohen testified that he made a recording to prove to National Enquirer publisher David Pecker that Donald Trump would repay him the $150,000 for Karen McDougal's catch-and-kill arrangement.

May 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live