Transcript for Jury recommends life in prison for Charlottesville car attacker

Those streets. Closed streets. Activists outside the courthouse say today is only the first step after a jury recommends life in prison plus 400 in nineteen years for jeans fields. Today is such a mix of emotions this is probably whether things that it democratic night because I would been decorating for Christmas by mail. Fueled killed her daughter. 32 year old Heather higher when he plowed his car into a crowd. I think Nathan white rally in Charlottesville last year always always always. The hole in my heart. And he injured in nearly three dozen others. He tried to break us we unbreakable. The bodies are healing arsenal are stronger than ever. Several of those injured along with Heather's mother spoke to the jury yesterday pointing to images of fields share during the trial that show Immersion with vanguard America. A known white supremacist group just moments before that fatal ramming and while Heather's mom says today is progress she wants to see the flight continue. The larger issue it's. What do we do with paid in this country we will not tolerate hate hate has severe consequences. Field also faces separate federal charges for alleged hate crimes that carry a possible death sentence but no trial date has been set. MacKey really anything New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.