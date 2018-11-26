Jury selection begins in murder trial for alleged Charlottesville car attacker

James Alex Fields faces a first-degree murder charge for killing counter-protester Heather Heyer in the incident.
0:27 | 11/26/18

Happening today jury selection begins in the trial against the man accuse of killing a woman protesting a white nationalist rally. In Charlottesville Virginia James fields junior is accused of intentionally driving through a group of counter protesters during the rally last year 32 year old Heather higher. Was killed and several others were hurt. Feels pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison in the state trial he's separately facing thirty federal hate crime charges.

