Jury selection begins in Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial

The contempt of Congress trial for right-wing provocateur and former Trump administration official Steve Bannon is expected to begin this week. He faces up to two years behind bars if found guilty.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live