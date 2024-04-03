Jury selection continues in murder trial for Chad Daybell

ABC News' Reena Roy reports on day three of jury selection in the Chad Daybell murder trial. Daybell is accused of killing Lori Vallow’s children. She was already found guilty of the same crime.

April 3, 2024

