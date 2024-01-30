Jury selection continues in murder trial of former sheriff Jason Meade

Jason Meade, a former Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a Black man outside his grandmother’s home, faces two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

January 30, 2024

