Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored at US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice became the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
2:13 | 09/25/20

Transcript for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored at US Capitol
And. In a. It is with profound sorrow. And steamship mundane to Lincoln's parent can mean that I have the high honor. To welcome news justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In July and state. And the capital of the United States. Today B stand and sorrow. And tomorrow we even people. We must carry on justice Ginsburg's legacy. Even as our hearts are breaking and we must Ryan Smith your strength. And move forward. She was our profit. Aaron northstar. Our strengths. For so very long. Now she must be permitted to rest. After toiling Zohar. Who for every single one. And we.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

