K9 'officer' proves he's normal when he's not on the job

More
The officer, "Ace," enjoyed chasing a balloon around a classroom full of students at Spain Park High School in Alabama.
0:47 | 08/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for K9 'officer' proves he's normal when he's not on the job
Hey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"The officer, \"Ace,\" enjoyed chasing a balloon around a classroom full of students at Spain Park High School in Alabama.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65042156","title":"K9 'officer' proves he's normal when he's not on the job","url":"/US/video/k9-officer-proves-normal-job-65042156"}