Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty in murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

A jury found Texas yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of romantic rival Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.

November 17, 2023

