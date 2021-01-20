Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become 1st female vice president

More
Harris will become the first woman of color to hold the second-highest office in America.
4:11 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become 1st female vice president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:11","description":"Harris will become the first woman of color to hold the second-highest office in America.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75360991","title":"Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become 1st female vice president","url":"/US/video/kamala-harris-breaks-barriers-1st-female-vice-president-75360991"}