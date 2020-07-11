Transcript for Kamala Harris makes history as first female vice president-elect

It is the day first a lot of first not just that it first time they have a woman is vice president for the first time that you have a woman who is first and second in line. To become president. Talking of course about come on Harrison Nancy Pelosi also the first time that we have a second gentlemen Doug and Hoffa entertainment lawyer who put his job on hold. For the campaign to support a first time that we've ever had. The spouse of a president or vice president in this country. Be a male this is also happening 48 years to the day. When Joseph Biden became part of the senate and it wanted to just follow up really quickly if I can. Get this Howard University. Sent out a statement this is kind of playing off of oh what Byron Pitts was saying. Saying let it be known this day you do not need to go to Harvard Yale Princeton or browned agreed to be successful are madam vice president. Went to Howard University. Lindsey Davis thinks you're my gracious god talk a little bit more about America's new second man. He had Doug am half actually left his job back that entertainment firm. To help senator hair is campaign he is her number one fan and we talked so much about the power of the images. In this moment and how senator Harris says that her family represents. America's family that her story is the American story she is the step mom to two Doug and pop's kids. They call her model up a play on her name Kabul and here is obviously. A but it's a blended family and it really represents. The diversity that we are seeing in America at this moment and heat will become the nation's first second gentlemen George.

