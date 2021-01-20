Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the oath of office.
1:14 | 01/20/21

Transcript for Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president
Please raise your right. He can. I. Come taking us to Solomon's. Day care. That I will support and defend the constitution of the United States. I can't support Kennedy's. Martin. That I will be action faith and allegiance this that I was very good faith penalties. That I take this obligation freely. That actually it's really without any mental reservation. Or purpose of these days without payment right. I think what her. That I will well and faithfully discharge. Well they believe his. The duties of the office which I have about. Duties of the office on which time about it. So. So. I just turn. You decide history was made.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

