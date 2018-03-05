Transcript for Kangaroo seen hopping along Texas roadway

Her right. It was started off like pretty typical Wednesday morning Perkins upon quickly jumps in so much more interesting territory and there are things. Being in the men on our aren't as. Carving out I'm Kim decided to get some video of the animal live mega triggered your neighbor and in fact there you know he says he'd stayed there hopping along until she drove away on county road 321 and resorted county. A fairly near Austin contacted Eyewitness News saying their kangaroo route named easy went missing last November. Though it's more than 200 miles away they hope this is her. They contacted resorted county authorities hoping they'll find her and get her home safe meanwhile Kim's choosing to see a deeper meaning. To spotting a Texas kangaroo. If an animal out of attack habitation. Can survive out here. Thank you know god has love and mercy are. Stephen Romo thirteen. Eyewitness News.

