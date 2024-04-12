Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice turns himself in to police after multi-car crash

Rice, who authorities allege left the scene of the crash, was booked into the DeSoto Regional Jail in Dallas earlier Thursday, according to jail records.

April 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live