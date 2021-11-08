-
Now Playing: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul poised to take over after Gov. Cuomo’s resignation
-
Now Playing: Who is Kathy Hochul?
-
Now Playing: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces his resignation
-
Now Playing: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepared to take over after Cuomo resignation
-
Now Playing: Astronauts compete in 1st ‘Space Olympics’
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the COVID-19 delta variant and kids
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Texas hospital turns to overflow tents amid delta variant surge
-
Now Playing: Texas hospital turns to overflow tents as delta variant fuels surge in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: CDC says COVID-19 hospitalizations could quadruple by Labor Day
-
Now Playing: Broward County school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Chris Hemsworth moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: Cuomo's accusers speak out after his resignation speech
-
Now Playing: New forecast shows COVID-19 hospitalizations could quadruple by Labor Day
-
Now Playing: Family breaks silence after 2 basketball coaches charged with murder
-
Now Playing: Family of man killed over loud music seeks justice
-
Now Playing: Changing lives by listening
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Fred forms near Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: AMC to allow cryptocurrency as payment from moviegoers
-
Now Playing: Senate passes $3.5 trillion budget resolution