Transcript for Kathy Hochul speaks for 1st time since Cuomo resignation

I spoke with Governor Cuomo yesterday. And he pledged his full support. For a smooth transition. And I thanked him for his service to our state. Regarding his decision to step down. I believe it is appropriate. In the best interest of the state in the arc. And while it was not expected. Is a date for which I am prepared. I've already spoken with senate majority leader under Stewart cousins. Speaker Carl he steam. Labor business. Faith leaders. Other state elected officials. As well as our Tri-State governors. I look forward to working with each and every one of them and all of you to build on the progress that we've already started last few months. Lieutenant governor's. Continued the work we careless what's going on around them. And I'm proud that I've been able to maintain the same schedule to meet with elected leaders. My schedule has been robust. And I'm ready I wanted to know that I'm ready for this and it's not something we. Expected arrest for but I am fully prepared to assume the responsibilities. As a 57 governor of the State of New York over the next two weeks. I will continue meetings with current and potential cabinet officials. I'll build out my senior staff. And until I've always done. I will travel to state. To meet New Yorkers. To listen to them. To assure them. I've got their backs and a promise I make too long Yorkers. Right here and right now. Title fight like help you every single day like I've always done and always will.

