Transcript for Kayaker rescued in Florida Everglades

A kayaking trip and if Florida Everglades has ended with a man being rescued his trip was supposed to last one week. But he was stranded for an extra four days his cell phone and other belongings finally washed up onshore on Sunday. The tracking data from his phone helped deputies find him yesterday he with floating base up wearing a life jacket. He's now recovering.

