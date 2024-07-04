Keeping pets calm during July 4 fireworks

Many dogs and cats are fearful of loud noises like fireworks or thunderstorms. Veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter offers some helpful tips to keep pets calm and safe during the holiday.

July 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live