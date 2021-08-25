R. Kelly accuser describes system of ‘isolation and conditioning’ during trial

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with legal analyst Brian Buckmire about the R. Kelly trial and the accusers’ allegations of years of sexual abuse and control.
4:53 | 08/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for R. Kelly accuser describes system of ‘isolation and conditioning’ during trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:53","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with legal analyst Brian Buckmire about the R. Kelly trial and the accusers’ allegations of years of sexual abuse and control. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79628284","title":"R. Kelly accuser describes system of ‘isolation and conditioning’ during trial ","url":"/US/video/kelly-accuser-describes-system-isolation-conditioning-trial-79628284"}