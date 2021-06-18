24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

R. Kelly’s guilt for sexual abuse essentially a ‘done deal:’ Legal analyst

ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire reports on the latest disturbing testimony in the sexual abuse trial of superstar R. Kelly.

