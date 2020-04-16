Kentucky has at least 121 deaths and nearly 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19

More
Gov. Andy Beshear discusses how his state is combatting the virus.
2:38 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kentucky has at least 121 deaths and nearly 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:38","description":"Gov. Andy Beshear discusses how his state is combatting the virus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70184799","title":"Kentucky has at least 121 deaths and nearly 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19","url":"/US/video/kentucky-121-deaths-2300-confirmed-cases-covid-19-70184799"}