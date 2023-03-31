Kentucky lawmakers override veto of gender-affirming care bill

Supporters of the bill say it aims to protect trans children from gender-affirming treatments they might regret as adults, but Kentucky's governor calls it government overreach into parental rights.

March 31, 2023

