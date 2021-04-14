Daunte Wright case follows history of fatal police incidents in Minnesota Twin Cities At least 55 people have died at the hands of police in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area over the last 20 years, but the problem goes far beyond the cities' limits.

Prosecutors rest their case, defense begins in Derek Chauvin trial Defense Expert Barry Brodd testified that former officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground. He said he didn’t believe Chauvin and the other officers used deadly force.