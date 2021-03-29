Transcript for Key moments from day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial

You'll learn what happened. And that nine minutes and 29 seconds the most important numbers you were here in this trial 929. May 25 of twenty twin. Mr. Beers not. Be treated as branch. We're used excessive. And unreasonable force. Upon the body. I'm mr. George floor you'll learn that he was well aware that mr. Floyd was unarmed. That mr. Boyd had not threatened anyone. That list of loyalists in handcuffs. He was completely in the control please. He was that that's what's we're going to ask that into this case that you find justice guilty. For its excessive use of force against Jewish Floyd that was an assault. The attitude taken his life. And we engage in an imminently dangerous behavior within the on the net and the on the back and that minutes and 29 seconds without regard from the supports life. We're gonna ask that you find him guilty. Of murder to second degree. Murder in the third degree and second degree manslaughter and this will ultimately. Be another significant battle in this trial what was mr. Floyd's actual cause of the evidence will show that mr. Floyd died of cardiac arrhythmia. That occurred as a result of hypertension. It's coronary disease. The injection of methamphetamine and fentanyl and the adrenaline throwing flowing through his pocket. All of which acted to further. Compromise and already compromised heart. Doctor baker found that none of water referred to as the telltale signs of asphyxiation. There were no bruises to mr. Floyd's neck. Either on his skin. Or after appealing his skin back to the muscles. Beneath. There was no Petit kill hemorrhage. There was no evidence that mr. Floyd's air flow was restricted. And he did not determine to be oppositional. Or mechanical asphyxiation death. We reviewed the actual evidence. And when you hear the law and apply reason and common sense there will only be one just. And that is to find mr. Sharon not have. My instincts are finding that some things around something because not ready to I don't know why but something was great. In what ways was not briefing that something was not. Do it and extending. Period and a tank. I didn't get started exactly my time. And they had told you eat anymore resource in this case. Multitude of great things director angry about you call. As you sit here today if you change your mind about the reasons why you called Sargent clear when you're done. Now.

