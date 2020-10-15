Transcript for Key takeaways from Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

And the Senate Judiciary Committee finished questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy coney Barry yesterday but the confirmation process is not done yet. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran joins me now from DC Terry first start some of the big moments in big takeaways from the hearing so far. But that to me that really the big take away is this sense of justified triumph that Republicans have whatever your political view. The Republicans for all the better part of fifty years have been trying to gain control of the Supreme Court. We staunchly conservative nominees. And justices it to turn back what they believe was kind of out of control progressive court. And an Amy Carter Barron they said they as mr. chairman Lindsey Graham said he said. You will will shatter glass ceiling or that first on a shame Italy pro life. Devoutly Catholic woman to sit on that court and they do you could feel. That they had accomplished something from their terms. On the democratic side as you know existing to see how they used to this hearing which wasn't going to go well for them because they don't have the votes. Top can really do some damage to Republicans in this election and the Republicans could feel it. Because they turned the hearing into a referendum on president trump on his efforts to Bob strike down and eliminate. The entire Affordable Care Act with its protections for people with preexisting conditions and other popular provisions. And I think they caught Republicans off guard because by the final day by yesterday Republicans were played defense on that there is and what we really don't want. The whole law struck down and that really is the other takeaways the co bogey theater this whole thing. Has this ever have presented in trying to have staunchly conservative justices on the court. When that nominee comes into the into them to cut confirmation hearing loss and Republicans are we don't know how she's go to Bob she's gonna rule and of course they do. And Democrats you know are you I wanna listen to the nominee so everybody knows who's gonna vote wine. That said. A victory for Republicans in this battle. But they may have guns have suffered some damage in the war for the for the presidency and their own seats going forward. And Terry where does the process go from here has not done yet. Well John yes Judging Amy Connie Barrett has done her part Republicans will do the rest what we're gonna hear today. And our witnesses for and against judge Baird's confirmation. Those four will testify did to her character. There's a former clerk four student became her clerk of first blind law clerk at the Supreme Court and people who know or former years teaching. And then on the other side by Democrats once again coming back with health care with the experts who say that. Her long record okay which was very public in how she would interpret statutes and the constitution. Is threaten not just to the Affordable Care Act. But to the woman's to a woman's right to choose to have an abortion under the constitution Roe vs. Wade so that's what we'll hear the committee will vote sometime late next week. The senate floor the following week and she will be on the court ready to go by Election Day just as president trump said he wanted a full court quote. To look at the bout. Santeria is gonna make that. Clear as we did here throughout the course of these proceedings even Democrats saying when your on the court not if you're on the court so even though they do still have this part of process going. Is there any chance she doesn't get confirmed. No I in less there is some some gigantic. Scandal is a woman who's clearly led. Very. Very public life and the life of faith and commitment to her guard teaching and her Fam maybe you never know right who knows maybe she's. Got a secret life. Says some kind of dastardly person. But there's no evidence of that and then even that might not work so she's going to be on spring quarter in a couple weeks I timer and in Washington thanks Terry. Thanks to him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.