Transcript for Kidnapped teen delivers powerful statement in court

I'm Erik Rasmussen of the Barry county courthouse where a judge just said it's Jake Paterson. To two consecutive life sentences. For the murder of Jamie clauses parents and of course her kidnapping. Jamie was not in the courtroom in person but her words read by an attorney were still powerful. She described forever losing her sense of safety and security and she also said quote. He can't take my freedom he thought he could old me. But I was smarter. Jake Paterson spent much of this two hour hearing. With his head down as Jamie's family members told the court in painful detail how much her kidnapping in the murder of her parents James and goodies for ever change their lives. Before the judge issued his ruling prosecutors showed pictures of Jamie and her parents the shotgun Patterson used. And even the tiny area under Patterson's bed were Jamie was confined. 488 days now in court Jake Paterson did speak briefly he said he would do. Any thing to take back what he did it. And he also said quote I'm just so sorry clearly the judge was not swayed in handing down these two consecutive life sentences. He also called. This plan at. And again Jake Paterson sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. In Barron Wisconsin and Erik Rasmussen in your watching ABC news law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.