Kids of missing mom give emotional statements at Michelle Troconis sentencing

Some of the children of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos spoke out Friday in emotional victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing of Michelle Troconis.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live