1 killed, 2 injured in Church's Chicken shooting

More
The incident began when a customer got into an argument with employees at the fast-food chain's location in San Diego's Otay Mesa West neighborhood.
0:13 | 11/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 killed, 2 injured in Church's Chicken shooting
A manhunt is underway for suspected killer in San Diego police say a man. Shot in total woman working at a restaurant after getting into an argument with several employees they say earlier he had tried to pay with counterfeit cash and escaped in a blue car.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The incident began when a customer got into an argument with employees at the fast-food chain's location in San Diego's Otay Mesa West neighborhood.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66818662","title":"1 killed, 2 injured in Church's Chicken shooting","url":"/US/video/killed-injured-churchs-chicken-shooting-66818662"}