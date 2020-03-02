Transcript for 1 killed, multiple injured in Greyhound bus shooting

This morning a proxy once when he sat in the conflict but dispatchers he'd cell phone call. Greyhound bus that list destined from Los Angeles the Bay Area northbound interstate five near fort to con. That's the claim it on the cellphone claim that there was a suspect on the bus back out again. And at shot several the passengers. The bus driver. Pulled to the right shoulder northbound interstate five. North of port and the suspect exited the bus leaving that weapon on the bus. The driver the bus they continued northbound on interstate five it to the very next exit which is the acts here back grapevine and holding the Valero gas station. Right behind me two get medical attention for the injured passengers. Simultaneously. Chp officers responded to this C the original incident. And contacted this aspect on the right shoulder took him and that's the costing 1 there before this morning. It's the individuals on the bus receive medical attention. There were a total of six victims. We had five then transported. Wanted them by air ambulance for them by hand ambulance and unfortunate regret it funny that won't and sustained fatal injuries. The suspect at this time has been transported. And is awaiting questioning. And we are processing. The see behind me you see right now. He now the exact number the passengers on the bus were still trying to confirm that I can tell you that several dozen. And that weapon as I said it was left on the buses when it was aid flat here and then. And as I settlers they'll process. That's all I have at this time we will continue to bring you information as it becomes available. But again total at six victims. One of them unfortunately sustained fatal injuries. Five other of them were transported to local hospitals out of concern for the passengers the driver immediately pulled to the right shoulder. And this aspect voluntarily got off the bus leaving his hand and behind.

