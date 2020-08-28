'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks': Thousands to march

More
The march comes toward the end of a summer of unrest sparked by more Blacks being killed or severely injured by police.
0:17 | 08/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks': Thousands to march
Thousands of people are gathering on the National Mall in Washington today for they get you warn me off our next march. The event beginning at the Lincoln Memorial honors the 57 anniversary of Martin Luther King's I have a dream speech demonstrators will call for police reform. And voter protection.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The march comes toward the end of a summer of unrest sparked by more Blacks being killed or severely injured by police. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72676456","title":"'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks': Thousands to march","url":"/US/video/knee-off-necks-thousands-march-72676456"}