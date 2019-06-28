Transcript for 'You don't get to knock my child down and silence that voice': Susan Bro

I'm very happy got life in prison across the board. I did not want the death penalty blood on my hands. He probably deserved it that it really wouldn't accomplish anything I apologize to the taxpayers for saddling you with those additional burden. But in the long run it was a judge's call the left some I saw my daughter was to identify her body. And to sign the papers for her to be cremate him. And I held her bruised hands and bruised arm and I sit I'm gonna make this count for years. And that's what I've done and I will continue to do you don't get to not my child down and silence that voice about 500 more raising. Knowing that he won't be out again to cause more harm to more people helps. Knowing that there's a clear message has been sentenced hoping to prevent other deaths that helps. Than that I'm kind of done with him and I'm moving on with my my life I have thinks it's a.

