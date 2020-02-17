Transcript for Kobe Bryant honored at 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Basketball's all stars gathering in Chicago to celebrate the game and this year to celebrate someone bigger than the game we'll never see. They know the basketball player. Why like hope we all of Chicago's standing still in honor of Kobe Bryant the world paying tribute in silence end in song. This. Only views. Jennifer Hudson Tommy and halftime performer chance the rapper. And both teams celebrating Colby and their own ways before the game the model route 100 mile. And on the court no shortage of incredible game play from team LeBron. Fourteen goddess who clinched the second quarter with this half court shot. The team LeBron came out on top things to this game winning free throw from Anthony Davis. Boys in blue winning 400000. Dollars total for their charity of choice. The Chicago scholars foundation Quinones picking up a 100000 for after school matters through all while wearing CoBiz iconic number 24 on their red jerseys. And the newly crowned all star chance he'd LeBron honoring GG Bryant wearing the number two. And after scoring a remarkable thirty points during the game and making eight of 143 pointers just one short. At the all time record quite littered with named the first ever. Kobe Bryant all star game and EP and he said he was honored by the wanted to I think Kobe for all exemplary was a mentor to him as Wellesley thanks for all the long talks in the work out there is an incredible game. You didn't see it even catches but you know that it with a lot of emotion you thought well I mean guys greatly from wronged you know the new format outlets and at the top there. Us over the first leg quarters. It absences with a twelve minute mini game for each three quarters this war rethink after each quarter. In the score the first three quarters for each team added outposts it to start the fourth. The score that team that starts that's ahead plus torn four point he's still with me Elizabeth Barrett. It's wonderful point out of it honor Kobe Bryant mom that was the final targets war. It's a team LeBron obviously with the first team to reach that number winning the game. And then there was no caught for the fourth quarter so they fed that's really one of the most competitive it. With the intent lots of defense people were arguing with the rest it really made for such an excited yeah well I thought at all that I was on the edge of IC which for me basketball game is is that is saying something and again. Jennifer Hudson. I don't wrap her comedy it was incredible shocker time all night but yeah. You so much they really appreciate you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.