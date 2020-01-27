Kobe Bryant’s cultural impact

More
Bryant inspired many with his passion for basketball. After his retirement, he found great success in the business and media worlds.
4:31 | 01/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kobe Bryant’s cultural impact

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:31","description":"Bryant inspired many with his passion for basketball. After his retirement, he found great success in the business and media worlds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68554445","title":"Kobe Bryant’s cultural impact","url":"/US/video/kobe-bryants-cultural-impact-68554445"}