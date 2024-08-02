Why LA County opposes Newsom's homeless encampment order

In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order to dismantle homeless encampments across the state, and the LA Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to oppose it.

August 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live