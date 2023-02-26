Lacrosse team pushes bus out of the mud

Members of the Elon University women’s lacrosse squad warmed up for their game by helping to push their bus out of the mud.

February 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live