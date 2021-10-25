First lady visits Texas hospital to promote pediatric vaccines

First lady Jill Biden visited Texas Children's Hospital in Houston and teamed up with DC Comics and WarnerMedia to encourage parents to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live