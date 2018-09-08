Transcript for The First Lady's parents sworn-in as U.S. citizens

I'm John San Suu Kyi in Washington First Lady Maloney trumps parents are now US citizens mr. or mrs. canals were sworn in during a brief ceremony in a federal court in Manhattan earlier today. They had no comment after their swearing in but there are turning. Tells ABC news that they piled all the necessary application procedures and process it's unclear though for what mechanism. They were able to obtain citizenship we have a full write up right now on this story at abcnews.com. I'm John San Suu Kyi in Washington. For ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.