Landspout tornado crosses Wyoming interstate

More
A landspout tornado crossed an interstate in Wyoming, threatening buildings before eventually dispersing.
1:07 | 08/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Landspout tornado crosses Wyoming interstate
There. To recommend as a way. Comerica. And I'm. Oh. The litigation resulted from equipment. From. The here are triggered. Good. Good. A and here. And expected to extend include. Its current period we're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"A landspout tornado crossed an interstate in Wyoming, threatening buildings before eventually dispersing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64946160","title":"Landspout tornado crosses Wyoming interstate","url":"/US/video/landspout-tornado-crosses-wyoming-interstate-64946160"}