Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Landspout tornado crosses Wyoming interstate
There. To recommend as a way. Comerica. And I'm. Oh. The litigation resulted from equipment. From. The here are triggered. Good. Good. A and here. And expected to extend include. Its current period we're.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:07","description":"A landspout tornado crossed an interstate in Wyoming, threatening buildings before eventually dispersing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64946160","title":"Landspout tornado crosses Wyoming interstate","url":"/US/video/landspout-tornado-crosses-wyoming-interstate-64946160"}