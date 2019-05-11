Transcript for Large group describes racist incident at Buffalo Wild Wings

Auditors say. To talk about the instant that being Saturday October 26 it Buffalo Wild Wings. 79. 79. And 59 in Naperville. So we were going there were taking their kids there. On the night we had played a few kids that played a few basketball games that day one of the kids might which who witnessed today was actually his birthday. Such a basketball games when it went to. A foreign center in Naperville and then after that all the kids were congress who wanted to take a lot yeah so. Rooted to buffalo wings and I was actually the first one walk in the door. And as are walk in the door I was greeted by the host. And horses came to me ask me how many are here party and I told him we have fifteen. So the host said okay. When the take a second walk over to get set up so. I Revere totaled fifteen and I realized. We realize we actually had a few more than expected so we actually had eighteen so I walked over to the Holtz who said they were. Excuse me. We actually have eighteen phone and make sure that he was set up to accommodate. So walk back up to fry one or two minutes past in the post comes back up front. And east if are you asked me what race are. So yes we were re Star Wars and and I immediately was I was appalled. I was astonished I was in. A restaurant. Trying to take my family friends and kids. To a restaurant. And being asked what race I was you know so I was immediately. Astonished does even ask this question but you know our I responded you know what does that matter. And so the host said. What we have a regular customer here who doesn't want to sit around black people. Oh. Sort through at this point. Few. Very tough talk tundra on. So I I just told them we're gonna go ahead in. We're gonna Aladdin and sit down. And at this point you know there's a lot of things recent through my mind I'm surprised. Outfielders expected. I'd actually down you know what to say because nothing like this ever happened so. We go to take it she we kind file lane with with our large party go to sit down. We're sit right behind this this customer does racist customer. This race is regular customer who knowingly. Is racist by this that. And we fit right behind imperial uncomfortably. And we should down. And take if you get the table. And at this point it's the right shared with with markets and in the rest of the adults under what was going on there were immediately obviously your view the astonished as well and surprised and almost you know thought I was at a making it up way. We did. He realizes some tension in the room that that reaches customer. Continue to look back at us and give us some dirty looks did not yet speak with them boy. We could tell. On debt you did not want us there. Ought being blacked. Bi racial. Just appear unique. In diapers and in Manhattan. And obviously this. Big of a customer did not want. Sitting in a public stand establishment. So then. Couple minutes went by while reefs in the air waiting and one the managers came over to us is gentleman came over to us. And each it's it's beach mark tonight comes in the of them on the cited table and excuse me but we're gonna act we're going to have to move you guys this tape goes loser. Oh you. So on. The market here a little bit further on this story this. This group did you see by habeas. Is sincere to me because not only. Black coats mentor and the these kids out of group of grown that would a lot of their parents right. So I carry responsibility of looking out right for the community look at now for the kids and it that he stands will be on his group that should happen. So it is passionate city. So when we we discussed this matter and discuss these individuals behind me it is the they've brought tears in my eyes after the accident and how many get into words we're just a Wembley brought tears to my to the point where now locked at that restaurant that night. Come on mother and I could need to speak he has the phone is this out right it's me. With tears. She's she says was wrong sounded so frustrated right. Because not only do I care in the wake of send example on the day to day basis for this but his body that's happening right about now got to explain. What being a black man. Is right a race to back to. I was raised by two black pants right I have black grandfathers and grandmothers right so. The the most typical situation analysts will explain in because these kids need answers and I'm always that data give it to. So. Going back to the story we. We we receive justice job comes children he says. You know within about. Of course the integrity of the reserve we have to move your part he's that we have to move your part. So that when not public that's not right now that's fit dot. I know was going on I've been informed by his staff that this man is racist this couple just minutes couple. With races are racist and Howell refused to move because the color must gain listless for the this really fit back in and listen to what what we're talking about right now which are accidents to do. Because I'm not willing to do. Cut down the semi with the blank stares. Look at the words right and I'm looking at him. I'd act he says he I apologize right. Says I'm sorry sorry you're right he walks away from the table. At that point. He walks away from our table goals to the table of the patrons write and had defeat was that is here in fits with this couple. Right so. I can only assume that conversation. Can't tell you what it was for beta but I will we are we I'll get it right so he's finally have a conversation. Hey these people don't animal. What should I do. If that's that's that's hearsay as a something right. So he's joined by Hanna another. Mazur at the buffalo wings sequel as a as he. With with job in this cup right they continue that conversation. And discussion. So after they recap and finished with them they come back to the table with with us right in agreed so. A tent on the to have a thing. And not just on that you know the conversation John and ahead. Because at this point however that the hand as is DOS appears. Right of the conversation sank like OK so this you're going to be one that's this and the situation in the most appropriate right way that's without I was convinced that right. While I'm talking to and a dime. Tells Ashley a completely different story. Right so now doubt into John and asked his conversation as he's telling her I felt. I assumed. That these tables were reserved I didn't say that you guys had to move. So I immediately left. The conversation when Hannah and join in to John NASA's comes six. Because he was the most this time is gathering ahead ran across and buffalo wild Wednesday night. He lacked integrity at that point we me right there when apple went. Sought total dot that's not the conversation when. You till mideast cease work reserve you told me we have to move let's be clear. Right. So. John another blank stare defamed when they gave me when its own yet move right. So Hannah are you aware of this this this couple I don't know I'm not aware there they are regulars but you know our employees gossip. Right political gossip about make they do got. Write about things that happen in a restaurant here with bush gossip does not. Thump and a vote of racial meg so we don't we don't gossip about racism is real. We experienced. These allay its allegations that. You've got their Fayette and you guys can read about it CNN FaceBook. And on the media Natalie it's the farm you see you Philly Israel's right here. So have actually tells me at this point. You raise your voice and if it job feels hostile. We got to stop this conversation. And I think it all right my voice because dined at lately lat to my family and myself. But accomplished. So at that point. We ex were few minutes and we for a Fran and this gives us. She leaves and goes to the back collectively as a group we we discuss what's the next move right. So we should we say you know over again relieved you know at this point drinks have came advertises came within back. We say you know what we're gonna leave walking out right death and I made the decision. The group agree we got up and left as we're regain them to leave. Patrons are hugging actually. The staff in bears. A lot of them right. One of the staff members in tears. Crying as welcome now right. One at a key public is Coates was going wrong cause we can kicked out. They know and are being kicked out. Just left and ammonium not appreciated and we we we on the way out. As we make it's an affront to stab the most heinous crime. He went against company policy to give a phone number for us. To reach out. And as he walked out. Again McCarthy's kids haven't explain. What just happened. So addressing the post itself you know. I am not African American as the NC I have friends and family who are black. And we see that it happens you know we say you know with service moment happened before it to happen to me. And my family and my friends. It's something that we needed to kind of just show as an outlets to world. That this stuff that's happening my kids should be oblivious to this thing. They're children you know like we sent there's young children from five to eleven. We shouldn't have to be addressing this with them now and it's something that you know. Adults need to read about lake you know we gave people who are questioning whether or not this was the you know where's the video things like that well that's why I post and it went out of video because in the moment that's not what we cared about we didn't have any altercation. You know we weren't being disrespectful we just fraternity answers so it wasn't of an interest for anybody around us to pass up a video and -- of a video of us. So there is no evidence in that form but we live that we were there so we feel so that are evident. I'm very grateful to service to the sport that we have had with that outreach he faced the post you know. It has gone more viral than would have expected but it's good because you know the feedback that I'm getting is that. You know things have happened to me and I've never spoken about it slash a tell you all together but that's the biggest issue it's up as the peace happen. And nobody speaks upon it and nobody knows about it and you know either somebody dies or you know there's a huge altercation or than it becomes public knowledge. So we were trying to do something in a different motion to bring awareness to everybody in our community that this does happen in your backyard. It doesn't have to happen in a meters that he you know it can happen in the suburbs of Chicago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.