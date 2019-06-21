Transcript for Largest cocaine bust in centuries uncovered in Philadelphia

Today I can report that CBP has seized at historic amount of cocaine. In fact the largest cocaine seizure in our 230. Year history. With an estimated weight of over seventeen and a half times in a street value of over a billion dollars. Last Sunday night a multi agency team consisting of CBP Homeland Security investigations and US Coast Guard personnel. Courted the MSC gay and at Anchorage. The team detected anomalies and several containers and escorted the vessel to its berth in Philadelphia. Early Monday morning an expanded team to include our local law enforcement boarded the vessel. To continue the instruction. Fiber optic Scopes narcotic detector dogs in a CB PX ray scanning truck initially verified anomalies and seven containers. Those seven containers were transported to CBP's central examination station. Where the team discovered between 12103000. Bricks packed in each container. Where they feel tested later for cocaine. By the time we completed inspecting those seven containers Wii's use about 151000 bricks. Weighing approximately 35000. Pounds. 35000. Pounds of cocaine is an incredible amount in a street value of over a billion dollars is hard to conceptualize. What you see here with us today is only a quarter of the total seizure. Blade and sense. All the bricks. Cover a distance of about two and a half miles.

