It’s Not Too Late: California port pollution plaguing local neighborhoods

ABC News’ Ginger Zee reports on the backlog of cargo ships' impact on the local communities pollution levels and how Norway is leading the charge on a diesel-free option.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live