'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Climate change experts demand action

More
ABC's Ginger Zee breaks down the science behind climate change and why experts are calling for the climate change debate to move beyond settled science and focus on action.
7:46 | 10/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Climate change experts demand action

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:46","description":"ABC's Ginger Zee breaks down the science behind climate change and why experts are calling for the climate change debate to move beyond settled science and focus on action.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73773449","title":"'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Climate change experts demand action ","url":"/US/video/late-ginger-zee-climate-change-experts-demand-action-73773449"}